Four All-League players return to a strong Poland softball roster

Jonathan Alder ended Poland’s season in the State Semifial

2020 Poland Bulldogs Softball Preview

Coach: Jim Serich

2019 Record: 29-1

Key Returnees: Seniors Ally Nittoli (1B), Brooke Bobbey (OF/P), Kaili Gross (IF/P) and Racheal Wolfe as well as juniors Cami Lattanzio (C) and Jackie Grisdale (OF) along with Emily Denny (3B) and Abby Farber (2B).

…Coach Serich returns a roster which should be a handful once again. “We have a strong senior class returning which features (a trio) of three-year letter winners (Ally Nittoli, Brooke Bobbey, Kaili Gross). Cami (Lattanzio) gives us stability behind the plate as well as Jackie (Grisdale) in the outfield. Emily Denny and Abby Farber didn’t play like freshmen last year. They return to be a part of a solid defense. We return 7 starters. That stability is an invaluable strength. We’ll work to get better every day, to compete for a league title and play our best when the tournament starts.”

2019 All-League Selections

First Team

P – Ashley Wire; C – Camryn Lattanzio; SS – Lauren Sienkiewics; OF – Brooke Bobbey

Second Team

1B – Ally Nittoli; OF – Jackie Grisdale

Schedule

Mar. 30 – at Struthers, 5

Mar. 31 – Struthers, 5

Apr. 2 – South Range, 5

Apr. 4 – vs. Boardman at YSU, 11

Apr. 4 – vs. Steubenville at YSU, 3

Apr. 6 – Jefferson, 5

Apr. 7 – at Jefferson, 5

Apr. 10 – Lakewood, 3

Apr. 14 – at Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 16 – at North Catholic, 4:30

Apr. 17 – Wendy’s Classic

Apr. 18 – Wendy’s Classic

Apr. 20 – at Lakeview, 5

Apr. 21 – Lakeview, 5

Apr. 23 – at South Range, 5

Apr. 24 – Grand Slam Tournament

Apr. 25 – Grand Slam Tournament

Apr. 26 – Grand Slam Tournament

Apr. 27 – Girard, 5

Apr. 28 – at Girard, 5

Apr. 30 – at Boardman, 5

May 4 – at Niles, 5

May 5 – Niles, 5

May 11 – Hubbard, 5

May 12 – at Hubbard, 5