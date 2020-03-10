Four All-League players return to a strong Poland softball roster

Jonathan Alder ended Poland’s season in the State Semifial
2020 Poland Bulldogs Softball Preview
Coach: Jim Serich
2019 Record: 29-1
Key Returnees: Seniors Ally Nittoli (1B), Brooke Bobbey (OF/P), Kaili Gross (IF/P) and Racheal Wolfe as well as juniors Cami Lattanzio (C) and Jackie Grisdale (OF) along with Emily Denny (3B) and Abby Farber (2B).
…Coach Serich returns a roster which should be a handful once again. “We have a strong senior class returning which features (a trio) of three-year letter winners (Ally Nittoli, Brooke Bobbey, Kaili Gross). Cami (Lattanzio) gives us stability behind the plate as well as Jackie (Grisdale) in the outfield. Emily Denny and Abby Farber didn’t play like freshmen last year. They return to be a part of a solid defense. We return 7 starters. That stability is an invaluable strength. We’ll work to get better every day, to compete for a league title and play our best when the tournament starts.”
2019 All-League Selections
First Team
P – Ashley Wire; C – Camryn Lattanzio; SS – Lauren Sienkiewics; OF – Brooke Bobbey
Second Team
1B – Ally Nittoli; OF – Jackie Grisdale
Schedule
Mar. 30 – at Struthers, 5
Mar. 31 – Struthers, 5
Apr. 2 – South Range, 5
Apr. 4 – vs. Boardman at YSU, 11
Apr. 4 – vs. Steubenville at YSU, 3
Apr. 6 – Jefferson, 5
Apr. 7 – at Jefferson, 5
Apr. 10 – Lakewood, 3
Apr. 14 – at Newton Falls, 5
Apr. 16 – at North Catholic, 4:30
Apr. 17 – Wendy’s Classic
Apr. 18 – Wendy’s Classic
Apr. 20 – at Lakeview, 5
Apr. 21 – Lakeview, 5
Apr. 23 – at South Range, 5
Apr. 24 – Grand Slam Tournament
Apr. 25 – Grand Slam Tournament
Apr. 26 – Grand Slam Tournament
Apr. 27 – Girard, 5
Apr. 28 – at Girard, 5
Apr. 30 – at Boardman, 5
May 4 – at Niles, 5
May 5 – Niles, 5
May 11 – Hubbard, 5
May 12 – at Hubbard, 5