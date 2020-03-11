Foul or no foul? McDonald falls at the buzzer on controversial call in Canton

The McDonald Blue Devils' season came to and end Tuesday as they fell to Lucas in the Division IV Regional Semifinals in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team’s season ended Tuesday as the Blue Devils fell to Lucas 47-45.

McDonald had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but Zach Rasile’s shot was off the mark through contact with no foul called.

Watch the video above to see the play and full highlights of the game.

In the first half, Rasile eclipsed the 3,000 point mark for his career, becoming just the second Ohio player all-time to reach the mark.

He finished the game with 21 points Tuesday night.

McDonald ends the season at 22-4.