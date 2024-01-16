BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Matteo Fortuna scored 33 points in Brookfield’s 62-54 win over the G-Men of Garfield.

Fortuna connected on a pair of 3-pointers to give him his first two baskets of the night. He went onto drain 13 other buckets from the floor. Nevon Hoffman contributed 18 points for the Warriors.

Brookfield (5-7) snapped a four-game losing skid with the win Tuesday night. Next up is a matchup with Champion on Friday.

Preston Gedman led Garfield with 17.

The 2-10 G-Men will welcome LaBrae on Friday.