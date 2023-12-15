WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Matteo Fortuna opened the game by scoring 11 of his game-high 27 points in the first quarter as Brookfield toppled Champion, 60-53.

Fortuna made 10 field goals while sinking 7 of 12 from the foul line.

Nevon Hoffman added 13 and Brandon Hardman tallied 12 for the Warriors.

Brookfield (2-3) will welcome Liberty on Tuesday.

Champion scored 35 points over the game’s final two quarters.

Marky Nolan registered a 24-point performance for the Golden Flashes. Jake Andreatta drained a pair of three pointers to close out his day with 12 points.

Champion (2-3) will look to end its’ two-game slide when they travel to Garrettsville on Tuesday and take on the G-Men of Garfield.