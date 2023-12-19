BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After an 0-2 start, Brookfield has won three of its last four games following a 68-41 win over Liberty.

Matteo Fortuna took team-high honors with 24 points while hauling down 14 boards and dishing out 7 assists. Nevon Hoffman added 15, and Brandon Hardman tallied 13 points.

The Warriors closed out the game by scoring 42 points in the second half.

Brookfield (3-3) will host Maplewood on Friday.

Liberty was led by Evan Bates, who scored 28 points, including 11 in the final quarter.

The Leopards will travel to West Branch on Friday.