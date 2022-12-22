POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Down 1 point with 1.7 seconds to play, Poland’s Sarah Forsyth went to the line and drained both free throws to give the Bulldogs a 57-56 win.

Both entered the night with a 4-0 record in Northeast 8 Conference play. View the highlights from the back-and-forth game above.

Poland’s Katie McDonald led the team with 18 points, Forsyth finished with 15 and Ariana Daniels pitched in 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Struthers was led by Faith Stellato’s game-high 24 points on seven three-pointers, while two other Wildcats scored double figures with Chloe Neider’s 13 points and Emma Norris with 11.

The Wildcats fall to 7-4 on the season and 4-1 in NE8 play.

Poland improves to 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in conference play as they move to sole possession of first place.