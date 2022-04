INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round at No. 192 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He stands 6-foot-7, and competed at the Hula Bowl which showcases NFL hopefuls. Ogletree caught two passes in the game, including a touchdown. He was named Most Valuable Player.

Last Fall, Ogletree caught 28 passes for 282 yards for the Penguins.

The Dayton, Ohio native is a graduate of Northridge High School.