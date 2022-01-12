BRONX, New York (WKBN) – Antonio Daye’s game-winning layup lifted Fordham past Duquense, 72-71. The Rams are 9-5 overall, under first-year head coach Kyle Neptune, and 2-0 for the first time since joining the Atlantic 10 Conference in the 1995-96 season.

Over the last 30 years (since 1992-93), Fordham has enjoyed just two winning seasons overall.

Wednesday night, Daye and former Youngstown State point guard Darius Quisenberry led Fordham with 16 points apiece. Quisenberry had four rebounds, two assists and went 2-5 on his three-point shots.

Quisenberry has scored 25 points in three separate games this season (vs. Columbia, Maryland Eastern Shore and Central Connecticut State). Through his first 14 games, he’s leading the team in free throw percentage (80.7%) as well as placing second in scoring with 16.5 points (second on the team) and three-point shooting (34.0%) while starting 13 contests.

Quisenberry was a two-time All-Horizon League selection as a freshman and sophomore. He set the Penguin freshman scoring record with 441 points in 2018-19.

2021-22 Atlantic 10 Standings

Davidson – 3-0 (13-2)

VCU – 3-0 (10-4)

Fordham – 2-0 (9-5)

St. Bonaventure – 1-0 (9-3)

Dayton – 2-1 (10-6)

Rhode Island – 1-1 (10-4)

Saint Louis – 1-1 (10-5)

Duquense – 1-1 (6-8)

Richmond – 1-2 (10-6)

Saint Joseph’s – 1-2 (7-7)

George Mason – 0-0 (7-6)

George Washington – 0-2 (4-10)

Massachusetts – 0-3 (7-8)

La Salle – 0-3 (5-8)

Fordham Results (9-5)

Rams 72 Duquense 71

Rams 69 La Salle 61

Miami 72 Rams 66

Rams 73 Long Island 57

St. John’s 83 Rams 69

Rams 68 St. Francis, NY 46

Rams 89 Central Connecticut State 83, 2 OT

Rams 84 Rice 74

Delaware 81 Rams 71

Rams 63 Akron 43

Mary. Eastern Shore 75 Rams 73, 2 OT

Rams 84 St. Thomas 78

Manhattan 66 Rams 60

Rams 77 Columbia 67