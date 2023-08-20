SAN FRANCISCO (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State football standout and current Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin scored a touchdown for the second consecutive NFL preseason game on Saturday night.

McLaughlin scampered into the end zone from eight yards out in the third quarter to give the Broncos a 13-9 lead headed to the fourth quarter.

The NCAA all-time leading rusher led the team in attempts and yards during the second preseason contest rushing for 45 yards on seven carries during the 21-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

This comes after McLaughlin carried the ball four times for 20 yards and a touchdown while adding 12 receiving yards in his first preseason game last week.

Denver will next host the Los Angeles Rams on August 26 on NFL Network to wrap up the preseason.