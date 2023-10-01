YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State University standouts made a big impact on their NFL teams.

Denver Bronco’s running-back Jaleel McLaughlin and Indianapolis Colt’s tight end Drew Ogletree, both helped their teams on Sunday.

McLaughlin had seven carries for 72 yards in a comeback win versus the Chicago Bears. Broncos would win 31-28.

During his time as a Penguin, McLaughlin rushed for 3,418 yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging a staggering 122.1 yards per game.

Ogletree caught a late fourth quarter 5-yard touchdown pass from Colts rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson.

Ogletree, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, caught just one pass for 23 yards during the preseason. He has worked his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in training camp in 2022.

At YSU, Ogletree caught 40 passes for 391 yards.