HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Youngstown State product Derek Rivers was re-signed to the active roster of the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

He was previously released by Houston on Friday.

Rivers made Houston’s 53-man roster out of training camp but has not appeared in a regular season game yet this year.

He finished with four tackles for the Texans in preseason action. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn biceps tendon.

For his career, Rivers has appeared in 24 games in the NFL. He has 3.5 sacks and 11 solo tackles in his career in stints with the Patriots, Rams and Texans.

He was originally a third-round selection by the Patriots in the 2017 NFL Draft.