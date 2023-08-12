GLENDALE, Ariz. (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State and current Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin scored a touchdown in his NFL preseason debut on Friday night.

McLaughlin, who went undrafted, carried the ball four times for 20 yards, including a four-yard score in the fourth quarter to give the Broncos the lead.

He also caught a pass for 12 yards on the go-ahead drive to finish the day with 32 total yards.

Arizona responded with a game-winning drive score with two seconds remaining, then added a two-point conversion to win 18-17.

The former Penguin ranked third on the team in carries and averaged the most yards per carry (5.0) of any Broncos running back.

After dropping to 0-1 in the preseason, the Broncos will next take on the San Francisco 49ers on August 19.