HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State University football standout and current Houston Texans’ defensive end Derek Rivers suffered a torn biceps tendon in his right elbow in Thursday’s preseason win over the 49ers.

He is expected to miss approximately three months with the injury.

Last season, the former Penguin played in five games with Houston, finishing the campaign with nine tackles, one sack, two tackles-for-loss and one QB hit.

Rivers was originally selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Patriots.

In five seasons in the NFL, he has appeared in 24 games with 3.5 sacks, 16 tackles, five tackles-for-loss and seven QB hits.

Multiple published reports say that Rivers could be placed on season-ending injured reserve when cuts are made next week.