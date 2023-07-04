VETROZ, Switzerland (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State women’s basketball standout Lilly Ritz has signed with Helios VS Basket of the Swiss Basketball League Women.

Ritz led the Penguins by averaging 17.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks last season and finished with 19 double-doubles.

She became the first Penguin to win Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and was named All-Horizon League First Team for the second consecutive season.

During her junior year, Ritz nearly averaged a double-double with 16.9 points and 9.5 rebounds on the way to claiming the first Horizon League title in program history.

Helios VS plays in the highest tier of women’s professional basketball in Switzerland and have won five SBLW championships in the last eight seasons.