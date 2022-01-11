INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN)- A former Penguin reached the mountaintop Tuesday night with the Georgia Bulldogs.

University of Georgia Offensive Quality Control Coach Montgomery Vangorder helped lead his team to a win in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama Monday night.

Vangorder was under center for the Penguins during the 2018 season. According to ESPN, he finished the season with 1,929 yards, 14 touchdowns and a QB rating of 121.9.

YSU Football congratulated Vangorder on Twitter.