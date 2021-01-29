Former YSU player named VP of player personnel for Atlanta Falcons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former YSU football player has been named as vice president of player personnel for the Atlanta Falcons.
Kyle Smith played for the YSU Penguins from 2002 to 2005. He had 101 receptions for 1,536 yards and 10 touchdowns during his career at YSU.
According to the Atlanta Falcons organization, Smith spent 11 seasons with the Washington Football Team, spending most of his career in college scouting but was promoted to vice president of player personnel in January of last year.