YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State pass rusher Derek Rivers and tight end Andrew Ogletree both made the 53-man roster for their respective NFL teams on Tuesday.

Rivers plays for the Houston Texans, while Ogletree is a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivers finished with four tackles for the Texans in preseason action. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn biceps tendon.

Ogletree, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, caught just one pass for 23 yards during the preseason. He has worked his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in training camp in 2022.

In addition, former Penguins’ standout running back Jaleel McLaughlin made the initial roster of the Denver Broncos.

Former YSU offensive lineman Mike McAllister was waived by the Los Angeles Rams after originally signing as an undrafted free agent.