Houston Texans defensive end Derek Rivers (95) plays during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – The Houston Texans have officially signed former YSU defensive end Derek Rivers to the 53-man roster on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is in his fifth season in the NFL. He has previously played for the Patriots and Rams.

Rivers appeared in one game for the Texans earlier this season.

In 20 career games, Rivers has nine total tackles, 2.5 sacks and three tackles-for-loss.

He was originally selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.