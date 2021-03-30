Former YSU linebacker and Farrell grad finds new home in college

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State University linebacker and Farrell native Malachi Newell is joining the Indiana University of Pennsylvania football team.

Newell made the announcement on social media Tuesday:

Blessed with this opportunity, want thank you to everyone who helped me along the way time to get to work 💪🏾#IUP #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/9oUAIm0Kkz — malachinewell98™ (@MalachiNewell5) March 30, 2021

The former Penguins’ linebacker and YSU graduate entered the NCAA’s transfer portal earlier this month.

Newell appeared in two games this season for YSU and recorded four tackles, including one tackle-for-loss against Northern Iowa last Saturday.

Newell has played in 35 games at Youngstown State as a member of special teams and reserve linebacker. He announced he has one year of college eligibility remaining.

The Crimson Hawks were (10-2) in 2019 and qualified for the Division II playoffs.

As a senior at Farrell, Newell led the entire state with 232 tackles and accounted for over 1,000 yards of total offense and 15 touchdowns while leading the Steelers to a District X Championship and an appearance in the Class A State Championship game.

He was also named a 2015 member of our WKBN Big 22.