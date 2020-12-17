Former YSU head football coach named Kentucky assistant

South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford, center, watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State University head football coach Eric Wolford has been officially hired as the new offensive line coach at Kentucky.

Valley native and Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops made the official announcement on Thursday.

Wolford spent the previous four seasons at South Carolina. He brings 25 years of coaching experience including a pair of seasons in the National Football League with the San Francisco 49ers.

Other previous coaching stops include Illinois, Arizona, North Texas, Houston, South Florida and Kansas.

“I’m honored to have Eric Wolford join our staff,” Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops said. “I’ve known Eric and worked with Eric for a long time. I knew it would take a special person to fill this role, and we found the best candidate. I know what we are getting with Eric Wolford, and he will continue to build on the legacy that John Schlarman started. He’s intense, he’s detailed, but he also has the unique ability to connect with people.”

“I’m excited to come to Kentucky as the offensive line coach,” Wolford said. “I’ve known Mark Stoops a long time, and I’ve been very impressed with how he’s built his program. I’ve had a front-row seat, playing against Kentucky the last four years, and Kentucky is blue-collar, they are tough, they have pride, they have attitude, and they have discipline.

Wolford served as YSU head coach from 2010-2014. After a 3-8 mark in his first season, the Penguins compiled a 28-18 mark over his final four campaigns, were ranked in the top-10 three times and broke 32 school records during his tenure. He finished 31-26 overall at the helm.