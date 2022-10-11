WALTHAM, Mass. (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State and Girard standout, and current Bentley University graduate quarterback, Mark Waid has picked up a pair of honors for his play last week.

He was named the Northeast-10 Conference Offensive Player of the Week following the Falcons’ 38-7 win over Saint Anselm College last Saturday.

Courtesy: Bentley Athletics

Waid threw five touchdown passes against the Hawks, including at least one in every quarter, and now has eight in his last two games.

He piled up 291 yards of total offense in the win, completing 13-20 passes for 232 yards.

Waid was also selected as this week’s New England Football Writers Division II-III Gold Helmet on Sunday for his efforts, ranks fourth nationally among Division II quarterbacks in rushing yards and is first in the NE10 in passing efficiency. He’s accounted for 15 touchdowns, including 13 passing.