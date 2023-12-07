INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State football standout Derek Rivers was officially signed to the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

The team announced the transaction on Thursday.

Rivers has appeared in 24 career games in the NFL. He previously spent time with the Houston Texans (2021-23), Los Angeles Rams (2020) and New England Patriots (2017-20).

This season, Rivers has spent time on the Texans’ active roster and practice squad, but has not seen any game action.

In his career, Rivers has compiled 16 tackles (11 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

He was originally selected by New England in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.