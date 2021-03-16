Former YSU football standout finds new NFL home

HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State University Defensive End Derek Rivers has signed a free-agent deal with the Houston Texans.
Rivers split last season between the Patriots and Rams. He appeared in eight games with New England before being released.
He was claimed off waivers by the Rams for the final five regular season games and two playoff games.
Rivers was originally a third round pick of the Patriots in the 2017 NFL Draft. He did not play as a rookie and appeared in six games during the 2018 season.
In 19 career games, Rivers has 2.5 sacks and seven total tackles.