Former YSU football standout finds new NFL home

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Derek Rivers (49) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Derek Rivers has signed a free agent deal with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State University Defensive End Derek Rivers has signed a free-agent deal with the Houston Texans.

Congrats to @D_Rivers11 on agreeing to terms with the @HoustonTexans! I know he’s excited to reunite w/ Nick Caserio and @JackEasterby and play in that Lovie Smith D! @kevinmc6 @element_sports — Michael Perrett (@PerrettM) March 16, 2021

Rivers split last season between the Patriots and Rams. He appeared in eight games with New England before being released.

He was claimed off waivers by the Rams for the final five regular season games and two playoff games.

Rivers was originally a third round pick of the Patriots in the 2017 NFL Draft. He did not play as a rookie and appeared in six games during the 2018 season.

In 19 career games, Rivers has 2.5 sacks and seven total tackles.