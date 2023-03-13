TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (WKBN) – The Board of Trustees at the University of Alabama approved the contracts of several football coaches Monday afternoon, including former Youngstown State University head coach Eric Wolford.

The Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach received a contract extension through 2025 worth $925,000 per season, according to Nick Kelly from TuscaloosaNews.com.

Wolford joined the staff at Alabama in 2022. He served as the head football coach at YSU from 2010 to 2014. Over that five-year span, Wolford was 31-26 with the Penguins.

Wolford has coached at 11 different college football programs over the last 27 years, including Kansas State, Emporia State, South Florida, Houston, North Texas, Arizona, Illinois, South Carolina and Kentucky.