BAMBERG, Germany (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State forward Adrian Nelson has signed a deal to play for the Bamberg Baskets of the German top tier Basketball Bundesliga.

It is a one-year deal with Bamberg after the Northern Kentucky transfer averaged nearly a double-double for YSU, putting up 13.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game on 50% shooting from the field.

“I joined Bamberg Baskets because I want to prove myself at the highest level. I was mesmerized by the tempo that was played, which in many ways suits my playing style,” Nelson said in a press release sent out by the team. “I also want to help the people around me to be better and thrive.”

The 23-year-old led the Penguins in rebounds, steals and blocks during his lone season in Youngstown, as the team claimed the first regular season Horizon league crown in program history.

Bamberg has won the German championship nine times, most recently in 2018-19, and also competes in Champions League, Euroleague and the Europe Cup depending on qualification.

Some notable former players that won German league titles with Bamberg include NBA Champion P.J. Tucker and former Celtic and current Pelican Daniel Theis.