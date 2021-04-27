Former YSU basketball standout picks new school

Last April, Darius Quisenberry declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but withdrew his name before the deadline

NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State University basketball standout Darius Quisenberry announced on Tuesday that he is committed to continuing his college career at Fordham.

Last month, Quisenberry announced he was leaving the Penguins’ program and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

I just want to thank coach Neptune and Coach Urago for recruiting me🤝and can’t wait to build upon the relationship we have already! I am 100% committed to Fordham University🐏 I appreciate everybody who supported me through this long process! NEW YORK CITY HERE I COME‼️🌆 pic.twitter.com/YBUBffwzS3 — Dquiz3 (@dquiz23) April 27, 2021

Quisenberry was the first player in school history to earn all-league honors in his first two seasons.

He started 78 games for the Penguins and averaged over 15 points per contest during his first three seasons at YSU.

Last April, Quisenberry declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but withdrew his name before the deadline, returning to YSU for his junior season.

Fordham finished the 2020-21 season with a record of 2-12 overall.