Former YSU basketball standout named head coach at Villa-Angela St. Joe’s

Ashen Ward is thrilled to return to coach at his alma mater

Youngstown State University basketball, Ward

Photo courtesy: YSU Athletics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former YSU men’s basketball standout Ashen Ward has been named head boys basketball coach at Villa-Angela St. Joseph in the Cleveland area.

He played for the Penguins from 2008-12, averaging 10 points and 4.7 assists per game his senior season.

In a release from VASJ Athletic Director Elvis Grbac, Ward is thrilled to return to coach at his alma mater.

“It really is a blessing to be able to coach at the same school that I played at,” Ward said. “It’s
really exciting for me and my family. First and foremost, being an alum there attracted me to
the position. It’s really been like a dream job for me since I started my coaching career there as
a freshmen coach. I was always optimistic that maybe one day I would have the opportunity,
and then when the opportunity came open, I couldn’t pass it up.”

Ward previously served as a varsity assistant, as well as the freshmen/junior varsity head coach at VASJ from 2013-17.

Since 2018, Ward has served as the varsity head coach at Orange High School in Pepper Pike.

