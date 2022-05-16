JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WKBN) – The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Youngstown State men’s basketball player Naz Bohannon to a contract on Monday.

Bohannon was at the Jaguars rookie minicamp over the weekend on a tryout.

The 6’5 former Penguins forward is looking to become the latest former college basketball player to transition to tight end in the NFL.

Bohannon averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in his final season with the Penguins before transferring to Clemson to play his final year of eligibility.