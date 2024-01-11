YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former YSU assistant Carmen Bricillo has been hired as the new offensive line coach for the New York Giants.

The team made the announcement official on Thursday.

Bricillo has coached 5 years in the NFL, most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders. He also spent four seasons in New England working under head coach Bill Belichick.

Bricillo spent 9 years coaching the offensive line at Youngstown State from 2010 to 2018.

During his time with the Penguins, Bricillo helped lead an offense that broke several school records, including total yards (6,766), rushing yards (3,883), and passing yards (2,883) in 2016 en route to the FCS National Championship game..