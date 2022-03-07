LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has been officially hired as the offensive line coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

He brings 17 years of coaching experience to the Raiders.

Bricillo served as YSU’s offensive line coach from 2010 to 2018. He entered the NFL in 2019 with the New England Patriots, serving as a coaching assistant before being promoted to offensive line coach in 2020-21.

Prior to his stint in Youngstown, Bricillo also made college coaching stops at Illinois, Akron and Duquesne.