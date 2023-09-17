DENVER (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State star running back Jaleel McLaughlin scored his first NFL touchdown during the Broncos 35-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The rookie made the most of his lone carry on the day, taking it for a five yard touchdown in the first quarter to cap of a 7 play 61 yard drive.

This comes after McLaughlin made an impact in the preseason by scoring in each of his three appearances, where he had 21 carriers for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

During his time as a Penguin, McLaughlin rushed for 3,418 yards and 30 touchdowns, while averaging an impressive 122.1 yards per game.

For his NCAA career, McLaughlin racked up 8,166 yards (NCAA record) and 79 touchdowns for an average of 145.8 yards per contest after spending his first two seasons at Notre Dame College (OH).

He was a two-time first-team All-MVFC selection while adding second-team honors and finished his senior season with 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Penguins.