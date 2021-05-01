Former Youngstown State defensive end signs undrafted free agent deal with AFC South team

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State defensive end Justus Reed has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans according to his twitter account.
Reed spent three seasons with the Penguins. In his final year at YSU in 2019, he racked up 42 tackles with a team-high 13 sacks.
In his first season at YSU, Reed earned Missouri Valley All-Newcomer Team honors with 15 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
He transferred to Virginia Tech to play his final season where he played all 11 games with 28 tackles and 6.5 sacks.