Former Youngstown State basketball standout heading to the ACC

Naz Bohannon entered into the transfer portal last month after earning second-team All-Horizon League honors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State standout Naz Bohannon has announced he will be joining the Clemson Tigers.

Bohannon made the announcement on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Bohannon entered into the transfer portal last month after earning second-team All-Horizon League honors. He averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Penguins last season.

He started all four years for YSU, racking up over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for his career.

Clemson appeared in the NCAA Tournament this March after going 16-8 overall and 10-6, plus a fifth-place finish in the ACC. The Tigers fell in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to Rutgers.