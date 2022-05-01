YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Former Youngstown State men’s basketball player Naz Bohannon has been invited to the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie minicamp following NFL Draft weekend.

Bohannon went undrafted but will get his shot to make a name for himself in Jacksonville.

He is looking to become the latest college basketball player to make the transition to tight end in the NFL.

Bohannon averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in his final season with the Penguins before transferring to Clemson to play his final year of eligibility.