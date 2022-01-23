PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Former Youngstown Phantoms star Kyle Connor netted a goal in the Winnipeg Jets loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday.

After Blake Wheeler opened the scoring for the Jets, Connor scored a Power Play goal in the second period to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead.

It was Connor’s 22nd goal of the season.

Pittsburgh would score two unanswered goals in the third period from Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter.

In the shootout, Sidney Crosby was the lone goal scorer to give the Penguins the win.

Earlier this season, Connor made history becoming the ninth fastest United States born skater to reach 150 goals.