ELMONT, New York (WKBN) – Former Youngstown Phantoms center Chase Pearson made his NHL debut Thursday night in the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

Pearson played 114 games with the Phantoms from 2013-2016, recording 24 goals and 52 assists.

Pearson was drafted 140th overall by the Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Draft.

He played three seasons at the University of Maine.

Pearson has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL, tallying 25 goals and 34 assists.