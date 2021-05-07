Former Youngstown Phantoms standout makes NHL debut with Buffalo Sabres

The forward spent two seasons in Youngstown with the Phantoms, racking up 48 goals in his two years

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Youngstown Phantoms standout Brett Murray made his NHL debut Thursday night in the Buffalo Sabres 8-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The forward spent two seasons in Youngstown with the Phantoms, racking up 48 goals in his two years, including a franchise record 41 in the 2018-2019 campaign.

In all, Murray played 91 games in a Phantoms uniform, recording 87 points.

This past season with the Rochester Americans (the Sabres AHL affiliate), Murray played in 23 games with nine goals and 10 assists.

He played just over 11 minutes in his debut with the Sabres, recording a shot and was a plus-one on the evening.

Murray was a fourth-round pick of the Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Buffalo and Pittsburgh will be back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday.