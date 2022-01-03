YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown Phantom standout and current Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor became the ninth fastest United States born skater to reach 150 goals Sunday night.

Connor scored the game-winning goal in overtime Sunday night for the Jets against the Vegas Golden Knight for the milestone goal.

He reaches the feat in just 336 career games.

In 31 games this season, the former Phantom has racked up 19 goals and 15 assists.

Connor joins a list of some of the best Americans to play all-time in Jimmy Carson, Auston Matthews, Kevin Stevens, Joe Mullen, Jeremy Roenick, Pat LaFontaine, Keith Tkachuk and Bobby Carpenter.

He spent three seasons in Youngstown and led the USHL in scoring in 2014-2015 and was named the Top Forward of the Year in the league.

He was selected in the first round by the Jets in the 2015 NHL Draft.