Former Youngstown Phantom nets first postseason goal, helps Islanders to conference finals

New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Scott Mayfield scored his first Stanley Cup Playoff goal in his 26th career postseason game

TORONTO, Ontario (WKBN) – Former Youngstown Phantom Scott Mayfield netted his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal Saturday night as he helped the New York Islanders past the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0.

New York wins the Eastern Conference Semifinal series four games to three over the Flyers.

Mayfield got the Islanders on the board in the first period with a smooth wrist shot in the top corner to make it 1-0.

The former Phantom played in his 26th career postseason game Saturday.

Mayfield was a 4th-round pick of the Islanders in 2011 and played for the Phantoms from 2009 to 2011.

New York would add on from there and never look back.

They advance to the Eastern Conference Finals where they will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning.