Former Youngstown Phantom makes NHL debut for Arizona Coyotes

Ivan Prosvetov saw his first NHL action on Wednesday for the Arizona Coyotes

DENVER, Colorado (WKBN) – Former Youngstown Phantoms goalie Ivan Prosvetov made his NHL debut Wednesday night in the Arizona Coyotes 9-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Prosvetov entered the game for Adin Hill with 13:38 remaining in the first period. He played the final 53:38 of action making 23 saves on 28 shots.

Prosvetov spent the 2017-2018 season in Youngstown playing 36 games with a 2.90 goals against average and 19 wins.

The former Phantom was drafted in the 4th-round of the 2018 NHL draft by the Coyotes (144th overall).

Prosvetov has been called into action for Arizona with multiple injuries to their goalies.

“I wanted to get (Prosvetov) in there, give him a chance,” said head coach Rich Tocchet to the Arizona Republic after the game. “I thought he was great, I thought Provo came in there and battled his ass off. Hill battles too, Hilly will be back in against Anaheim.”