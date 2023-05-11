Wrestler Mick Foley poses for a portrait Thursday, May 19, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the most popular pro-wrestling legends of the 1990s is coming to Trumbull County.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be at Time Capsule Toys on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Foley has had a career in professional wrestling that has spanned over 30 years. He is remembered for performing as his Three Faces of Foley: Mankind, Dude Love and Cactus Jack.

Foley won the WWE World Championship three times, and he held the WWE World Tag Team titles with his tag team partner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a member of The Rock & Sock Connection. Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

He is also a New York Times bestselling author and stand-up comedian.

For more information on pricing and event details, visit the Time Capsule Toys Facebook page.