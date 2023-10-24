CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Three former WWE professional wrestling stars will be in Canfield next month.

Psycho Sid Vicious, D’Lo Brown and Alicia Fox will be at the Super Toy Events vendor show on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Psycho Sid was a former two-time WWE Champion and two-time WCW Champion. Sid was in the main event of two different WrestleMania shows. He lost to Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 8 in 1992 and lost five years later to The Undertaker in 1997 at WrestleMania 13. Sid was originally scheduled to attend the vendor show this past July, but his appearance was postponed due to travel issues.

D’Lo Brown was a former stablemate of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as a member of the Nation of Domination in the late 1990s. He is a former WWE European and WWE Intercontinental champion, as he held the titles simultaneously at one point. During his career, he feuded with WWE Hall of Famers like Triple H, Jeff Jarrett and Mark Henry. Brown also wrestled for stints with TNA IMPACT! Wrestling and wrestled overseas in Japan.

Alicia Fox was under contract with the WWE for 17 years. She won the WWE Divas championship in 2010 and was the only African American wrestler to ever hold the championship. Fox was also featured on the Total Divas reality television show. Fox was released by the WWE in May 2023.

Vicious will be appearing from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Brown and Fox will be at the event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Fans can purchase an autograph or take a photo with a wrestler for $25 each. Fans can get a combo of both a photo and an autograph with any wrestler for $40 each.

There will be vendors with toys, comics, video games and other products. There will be a cosplay costume contest at 2 p.m.

Admission into the Super Toy Events expo is $5 at the door and the event is from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information about the expo, you can view the event poster on Facebook.