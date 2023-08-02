NILES, Ohio (WKBN)– Two former WWE professional wrestlers are coming to Niles this weekend.

Rhyno and Too Cold Scorpio will be at the Retro Toy Market in Niles on Robbins Avenue on Saturday, August 5.

Rhyno began his career in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in 1999 where he became the last ECW World Heavyweight Champion before the company closed its doors in 2000.

During his first notable run in WWE, he won the WWE Hardcore Championship three times. He left WWE in 2005 and won the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Heavyweight title that same year.

Rhyno returned to WWE in 2015 and competed on the company’s NXT brand. In 2016, he teamed with Heath Slater to become the first-ever WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. He currently competes in IMPACT Wrestling.

Too Cold Scorpio has competed for WWE, WCW and ECW during his career. Scorpio wrestled his first televised WWE match as Flash Funk at Survivor Series 1996. This was the same night that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also had his first televised WWE match.

His last WWE match was in 2007 when he competed in a losing effort in a battle royal on the 15th Anniversary of WWE Raw.

Both wrestlers will be providing autographs and photo ops for $20 each. Combos of both autographs and photo ops for Rhyno or Too Cold Scorpio are $30.

Both wrestlers will be appearing from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be a Meet & Greet from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the Niles Retro Toy Market Facebook page.