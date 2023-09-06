(WKBN) – A former WWE pro wrestling star has died, according to multiple reports.

Adnan bin Abdul Kareem Ahmed Alkaissy El Farthie, who was known as General Adnan and Billy White Wolf in WWE, has died at the age of 84.

His former stablemate WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter announced the news on Twitter.

The native of Iraq won the WWE Tag Team titles with Chief Jay Strongbow in 1976. He also competed for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) during his decades-long career.

In 1990, Adnan returned to the WWE and aligned himself with Sgt. Slaughter as a pro-Iraqui character “General Adnan.” Adnan teamed with Slaughter and Colonel Mustafa in a losing effort against Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam 1991.

Adnan was a playable character in both the WWE 2K15 and WWE 2K16 video games.

Adnan’s partner, Colonel Mustafa, better known as The Iron Shiek, passed away in June at the age of 81.

The WWE has not released a statement yet. A cause of death has not been released.