NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Former World Series champion Homer Bush will manage the Mahoning Valley Scrappers this season.

Bush spent seven years in major league baseball with three different teams. He was a career .285 hitter with 363 extra-base hits. Bush won a World Series title with the New York Yankees in 1998.

The Scrappers also announced on Tuesday that Vic Buttler will be returning as the team’s hitting coach, Ron Mahay as head pitching coach, and Craig Antush as assistant pitching coach.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2022 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears.