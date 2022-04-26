NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Wilmington area golf standout Erika Hoover was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Player of the Year on Monday.

Over the weekend, the junior helped lead the Westminster women’s golf team to its fourth-straight PAC Championship. Hoover shot a score of 244 (81-78-85) over the three-day tournament.

This season, she earned four PAC Women’s Golf Player of the Week honors.

Hoover currently holds the program record for most career wins with six. As a freshman, she fired the lowest round in school history with a 74 (+2) at the Westminster Fall Invitational.

While at Wilmington, Hoover was a district champion and a three-time regional champion.