WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Marlin Richardson was a standout player at Warren G. Harding High School.

“I can honestly say that was the funnest time of my football career and I miss it,” says Richardson. “Since I was a kid, even going to the games on Friday, I always dreamed of playing at Harding. That was my number one dream.”

Now his dream is to play in the NFL. Richardson is a senior at the University of Findlay, where he’s racked up over 1,500 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns over the last three years.

NFL scouts have taken notice. Richardson posted some good numbers at a Pro Day last month and is hoping to get a call next weekend during, or after the NFL draft.

“I know I’m a good player,” says Richardson. “I think I would potentially be that undrafted free agent who gets that call after the draft, which I have no problem with. As long as I get my chance, an opportunity to show what I can do, that’s all I can live with. I would have no problem with that at all.”

For Richardson, it’s not just NFL or bust either.

“I feel like I have a lot of football left to play, like a lot of good football left to play,” says Richardson. “I feel like whoever is open, the NFL, the CFL, the USFL, I’m open to play anywhere as long as I can. I just know football is my sport. So as long as I can do that, as long as I can do it to the best of my ability, I will keep trying to play.”