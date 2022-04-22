WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – By this time next week, former Warren Harding lineman Myron Cunningham could be an NFL Draft pick.

“It’s very exciting honestly,” said Cunningham. “It gets me a little anxious.”

At 6’6″ and 325 pounds, Cunningham is built to play football. But that wasn’t always his dream. In fact, his parents had to be convinced to let him join the team at Warren Harding.

“Yea, they’ve come around to it now,” said Cunningham. “When I was young, I would watch sports and stuff, but I wasn’t like, ‘I’m going to go play,’ you know? I was like, ‘I’ll try it,’ and then I ended up loving it, and I kept playing it. Then, throughout my years of playing, they kind of grew to love the sport, too.”

Over the last three years, Cunningham has started 33 games on the offensive line at the University of Arkansas and graduated with a degree in December of 2020.

This year, he was invited to the NFL Combine with the hopes of showing scouts what he brings to the table.

“They’ll get versatility,” said Cunningham. “They’ll get a guy that can play just about anywhere on the line. They’ll get a very intelligent player, very high football IQ player. I’d do anything to stay on the 53 man.”

Cunningham says he’s been in contact with several NFL teams including the Packers, Bears, Raiders, Chargers and Steelers. He’s projected to go anywhere between the fourth and seventh round of the NFL Draft next week.

“Best case scenario, I go second day and I won’t have to worry about the third day,” said Cunningham. “But as long as I get picked up and given the opportunity, that’s all I really need.”