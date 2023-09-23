AMHERST, Mass. (WKBN) – Former Warren Harding standout and UMass running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams led the Minutemen in rushing in the team’s 34-31 overtime loss to New Mexico.

Lynch-Adams carried the ball 26 times for game-high 97 yards and a touchdown to lead a rushing attack that put up 188 yards on the day.

Trailing 14-0 in the first half, the former Big 22 playmaker punched in a 2-yard touchdown to cut the deficit in half as the Minutemen scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead after the first overtime.

New Mexico would punch in the game-winning touchdown in their first possession of overtime for the 6-point win.

He brings his season total to a program-leading 463 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns through five games this season.