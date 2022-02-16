GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – South Range graduate and current Westminster standout Daniel Ritter scored his 1,000th career point in the Titans’ 57-45 win over Grove City on Wednesday night.

Ritter tied for team-high scoring honors with 12 points in the win.

West Branch graduate Reese Leone also scored 12 points in the win. Springfield product Andrew Clark added 10 points, a career-high five blocks and nine rebounds. Anthony Ritter tallied seven points in the win.

The Titans will close out the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Bethany. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.